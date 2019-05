IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21

The IMF mission will arrive in Ukraine on May 21, MP Mykhailo Dovbenko (the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction) has said.

"Starting next week, from May 21, the IMF mission will work in Ukraine for two weeks," he said during the deliberative council in parliament.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the mission could also hold regular consultations with Ukraine regarding Article IV of the IMF Agreement.