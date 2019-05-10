Economy

15:35 10.05.2019

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

1 min read
Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

 Kyiv's Economic Court has decided to merge into one all five proceedings opened on the claims of ex-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank regarding the legality of five credit agreements and his personal guarantee on them, and plans to consider this case on May 20.

The National Bank told Interfax-Ukraine the court made the decision on May 10.

According to the information in the court rulings register, the trial of one of the five cases, which was scheduled for May 10, was opened by judge Vadym Bosy on April 22 of this year.

"The claims are substantiated by the existence of grounds for invalidating loan agreement No. 19 dated March 3, 2009, signed between the NBU and ... PrivatBank, as well as the presence of grounds for invalidating guarantee agreement No. 19-1/P of May 27, 2016, concluded between the NBU, Person 1 [Kolomoisky] and PrivatBank," the report says.

According to the agency, the beginning of consideration of the other four similar cases was also scheduled for May, but for later dates.

Tags: #nbu #privatbank #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 07.05.2019
Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

Monobank joins PrivatBank's BankID system

17:59 06.05.2019
Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

15:02 06.05.2019
Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

14:24 06.05.2019
Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

17:34 03.05.2019
Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

12:59 03.05.2019
Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

Surkis brothers to sue Poroshenko in England – Kolomoisky

14:22 02.05.2019
Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

Foreign currency purchases by Ukraine's central bank grow to $80 mln in last week of April

14:10 02.05.2019
PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

PrivatBank to transfer UAH 11.52 bln in dividends for 2018 to state budget

11:56 02.05.2019
NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

NBU reveals some broker deals with govt bonds for UAH 800 mln for 74 individuals, including 12 public figures, with signs of money laundering

15:11 26.04.2019
Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

Businessman Kolomoisky files five new claims against NBU, PrivatBank to court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

LATEST

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

Ukrenergo completes tests of TPPs, CHPPs, HPPs to study opportunities for harmonized operation with ENTSO-E

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD