Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

Kyiv's Economic Court has decided to merge into one all five proceedings opened on the claims of ex-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky against the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and PrivatBank regarding the legality of five credit agreements and his personal guarantee on them, and plans to consider this case on May 20.

The National Bank told Interfax-Ukraine the court made the decision on May 10.

According to the information in the court rulings register, the trial of one of the five cases, which was scheduled for May 10, was opened by judge Vadym Bosy on April 22 of this year.

"The claims are substantiated by the existence of grounds for invalidating loan agreement No. 19 dated March 3, 2009, signed between the NBU and ... PrivatBank, as well as the presence of grounds for invalidating guarantee agreement No. 19-1/P of May 27, 2016, concluded between the NBU, Person 1 [Kolomoisky] and PrivatBank," the report says.

According to the agency, the beginning of consideration of the other four similar cases was also scheduled for May, but for later dates.