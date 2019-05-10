Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

The next round of talks with Russia regarding the localization of low-quality Russian oil from the Druzhba oil pipeline will be held on May 14, First Deputy CEO of JSC Ukrtransnafta Andriy Pasishnik has said.

"The Odesa-Kremenchuk oil pipeline contains Azeri oil, the Druzhba oil pipeline – Urals oil... To resume transit to the EU, at least one Druzhba thread must be freed from contaminated oil. Now the temporary storage of this oil is subject to negotiations with the Russian Federation, the next round of which will take place on May 14," Pasishnik wrote in the comments to the post of journalist Ihor Maskalevych on Facebook on Thursday.

The representative of Ukrtransnafta said that this emergency situation occurred during the Easter and May holidays, so there were difficulties with the participation of state bodies in solving this problem.

As reported, due to oil force majeure in Belarus, Ukrtransnafta on April 25, 2019 forcedly suspended transit of oil through the Mozyr-Brody oil pipeline.

The supply of quality Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline to Belarus started on the afternoon of May 2 after the country on April 30 had stopped pumping to displace oil contaminated with organic chlorides from the Russian and Belarusian sections of the Druzhba pipeline.

On May 6 Belneftekhim reported on the receipt of "pure" Russian oil by Mozyr refinery of OJSC Gomeltransneft Druzhba.