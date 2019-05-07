Economy

15:39 07.05.2019

UTG, DC Evolution merge offices, move to Gulliver business center

2 min read
UTG consulting company (Kyiv) from May 1, 2019 moved from the Parus business center to a new office located in the Gulliver business center at 1A, Sportyvna Street, the press service of the company has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since May 2019, UTG has been meeting its partners and visitors in a new office located in the Gulliver class A business center. Along with the expansion of the working space, UTG has increased its staff, thereby increasing the efficiency of service provision," the company said.

According to the report, the increase in staff resulted from the merger of the offices of UTG and DC Evolution. In particular, the number of employees has grown to more than 50 people.

The new office of the companies is located on the 27th floor in A tower.

President of DC Evolution developer Ihor Melnyk acquired a stake in the share capital of the Ukrainian Trade Guild (UTG, Kyiv) and became a member of the board as vice-president in 2016.

UTG (Kyiv) was founded in 2011. Its core business is accompanying of development projects.

More than 100 real estate projects were launched with the participation of UTG. Among them are Lavina Mall, New Way, Ocean Plaza, Gulliver, Piramida and Komod shopping centers (all based in Kyiv), Megamall (Vinnytsia), Most City Center (Dnipro), French Boulevard (Kharkiv) and Global.UA shopping centers (Zhytomyr).

According to the unified public register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, as of April 1, 2019, the share of 30% in the share capital of UTG LLC (Kyiv) belongs to Melnyk, 65% to Vadym Neposedov, and 5% to Artem Neposedov.

