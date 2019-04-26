Economy

17:59 26.04.2019

Ukrtransnafta suffers no damage from pumping polluted Russian oil – CEO

1 min read
Ukrtransnafta did not suffer damage from pumping polluted Russian oil, director general of the company Mykola Havrylenko has told reporters in Minsk.

"For the time being, I can officially declare that no damage was caused unless the lost revenue from the volume of outstanding work," he said.

As reported, Belneftekhim concern on April 19 announced a sharp deterioration in the quality of oil flowing through the pipeline from Russia. According to the concern, the content of organochlorine compounds in the Urals oil coming in via the Gomeltransneft Druzhba pipeline exceeded the standard values by several times.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta
