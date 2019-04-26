Technical solution for restoring transit found – Ukrtransnafta

Parties to negotiations on supply of Russian oil have found a solution to the problem of resuming transit.

"A technical solution has been found. I think that literally in the first half of May, at least, the southern direction of the Druzhba pipeline will resume stable work on pumping Urals oil to consumer plants," Ukrtransnafta Director General Mykola Havrylenko said.

As reported, on April 26 in Minsk representatives of Belarus, Russia, Poland and Ukraine held emergency talks on the situation with the transit of oil through the Druzhba pipeline.

Belarusian Belneftekhim concern on the evening of April 19 announced a sharp deterioration in the quality of oil flowing through the pipeline from Russia. According to the concern, the content of chloride compounds in the Urals oil coming in via the Gomeltransneft Druzhba pipeline exceeded the standard values by several times.

Belarusian refineries - Mozyr and Naftan - reported on the threat of damage to equipment and reduced oil refining volumes by almost 50%.

Belarus on April 23 was forced to suspend the export of light oil products to Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic countries due to the receipt of poor-quality Russian oil.

On April 24, Gomeltransneft Druzhba stopped the transit of "dirty" Russian oil to Europe after informing the Polish pipeline company Pern that oil refineries in Poland and Germany could accept and process oil. At 22:00, Warsaw time, they suspended transportation of oil to Poland at the Adamovo hub for an indefinite period.

On the evening of April 25, Ukrtransnafta also reported that it was suspending the transit of oil through the Mozyr-Brody pipeline.