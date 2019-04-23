EBRD will issue EUR5.3 mln to Bank Lviv within Women in Business program

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide Bank Lviv (Lviv) with funding in the amount of EUR5.3 million under the Women in Business program for lending to companies led by women and for the development of trade, according to a press release from the EBRD.

According to the report, the financing package will consist of a four-year loan of up to EUR4.3 million, which is provided in the hryvnia, for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises under the guidance of women. The Women in Business program provides for the provision of consulting services for women entrepreneurs. The program also includes technical assistance to financial institutions to improve service in companies led by women.

In addition, the EBRD financing package includes a limit opened to Bank Lviv in the amount of EUR1 million under the EBRD's Trade Facilitation Program (TFP) to stimulate international and regional trade.