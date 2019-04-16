Economy

16:14 16.04.2019

Groysman proposes that Slovak premier study creation of multimodal logistics centers in two countries

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has invited his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini to work on the creation of multimodal logistics centers (parks) in Ukraine and Slovakia.

This issue was raised at a meeting of the two prime ministers in Bratislava, according to the website of the Ukrainian government.

The report says the expediency of creating such centers is due to the active development of railway traffic along the Asia-Europe route.

"The operation of the centers (tentatively in Ukraine's Chop and Slovakia's Kosice) could become a bilateral strategic project. Its implementation will be facilitated by strengthening cross-border cooperation between the two countries, including the development of border infrastructure, the functioning of joint checkpoints and the organization of joint border and customs control," the report reads.

Tags: #groysman #slovakia #logistics #ukraine #logistics_center
