Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

Ukrtelecom will invest around UAH 270 million in the development of the high-speed fiber optic Internet network using GPON technology in almost 300 small towns and villages. Almost UAH 135 million was raised from Slovenia's SID Bank, a promotional development and export bank.

"The start of construction of the fiber optic network is scheduled for the middle of May. The first connections to the new network will be already in July," the operator said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the project is designed for two years and will be implemented jointly with the Iskratel telecommunications company. It provides for the construction of more than 3,500 km of fiber optic lines and subscriber access speeds of up to 200 Mbit per second, with the ability to use Internet telephony and interactive television. The partner company was selected based on the results of the tender for a comprehensive solution for the construction of the network, including construction and installation works, supply of equipment and startup works, the company said.

"The loan is secured by the insurance policy of SID bank to cover commercial and non-commercial risks. In this project, SID bank acts as an export credit agency," Ukrtelecom said.