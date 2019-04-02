Economy

13:03 02.04.2019

Finance ministry approves recruiting companies to select candidates to supervisory boards of Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Ukreximbank

The Finance Ministry has selected Pedersen & Partners recruiting company to search for candidates to the post of independent members of the supervisory board of state-owned Oschadbank, Ward Howell Ukraine to search for candidates for state-owned Ukreximbank and Talent Advisors, part of Odgers Berndtson Ukraine, to search for candidates for state-owned PrivatBank.

"I and three super professionals in recruiting, Odgers Berndtson Ukraine, Pedersen & Partners and Ward Howell Ukraine, who together with us and international experts will search for six candidates for the posts of independent members of supervisory boards PrivatBank, Oschadbank and Eximbank," Finance Minister Oksana Markarova wrote in the Facebook social network on Monday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada early July 2018 adopted a law on the reform of the supervisory boards of state-run banks, according to which the supervisory board of state-owned banks should consist of nine members. Six of them should be independent, three – representatives of the state, one each from the president, the Cabinet of Ministers and the parliament.

Tags: #banks #finance_ministry
