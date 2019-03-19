Economy

15:01 19.03.2019

Ukroboronprom: concern not exporting weapons, military equipment to Russia since 2014, SIPRI estimates incorrect

The estimates of the volume of exports of weapons and military equipment from Ukraine in 2014-2018 with a 23% share of exports to the Russian Federation, published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in March, are incorrect and do not correspond to the reality, Ukroboronprom state concern has stated, noting that it has not been exporting weapons and military equipment to Russia since 2014.

The press service of Ukroboronprom said that the annual SIPRI 2018 report data on the supplies of Ukrainian turbojet engines AI-222 by PJSC Motor Sich, which is not part of Ukroboronprom, for Russian military-combat YAK-130 aircraft were provided in 2009-2014 in the framework of the contracts signed in 2006.

"The notes to the study state that, most likely, the engines were supplied prior to 2014, when the ban on exports of weapons and military equipment to the Russian Federation was introduced. SIPRI researchers assume that after 2014 these engines could be manufactured by the Russian side independently," the state concern said.

Tags: #ukroboronprom
