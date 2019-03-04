Economy

10:22 04.03.2019

NBU to review criteria for determining systemically important banks

1 min read
 The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) plans to bring the criteria of determining systemically important banks in line with the recommendations of the European Banking Authority (EBA), according to a posting on the website of the central bank.

The National Bank plans to complete the update of the methodology for assessing the systemic importance of banks during March-April.

The updated criteria, as well as the list of systemically important banks approved in accordance with them for 2020, will be made public on the NBU's website before June 1, 2019.

The National Bank expects that the new criteria will more accurately reflect the importance of banks for the market.

Accordingly, the NBU postponed the term for determining systemically important banks.

This decision was outlined in NBU Board resolution No. 46 amending the rules of determining systematically important banks, which was approved and entered into force on February 28, 2019.

The National Bank recalled that, in accordance with the criteria that had been in force since 2016, the systemically important banks invariably are PrivatBank, Ukreximbank and Oschadbank.

Interfax-Ukraine
