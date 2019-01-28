Economy

16:57 28.01.2019

DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

2 min read
DTEK ready to compete in renewable energy on terms of auctions

 DTEK, the largest private energy holding in Ukraine, actively supports the speedy transition to an auction system while encouraging the development of renewable energy sources and compete under these new conditions, Maksym Tymchenko, the director general of the energy holding, has told Interfax-Ukraine in Davos.

"We are not only not scared [by the transition to the auction system], but we actively support it and promote the relevant law at the expert level. The transition to auctions is what should happen in Ukraine in the near future, and we are ready to compete, however, as in other businesses," he said on the sidelines of the Davos Ukrainian Breakfast, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Tymchenko expressed hope that the parliament would soon adopt at second reading the relevant law so that Ukraine could comply with international trends not only at the level of power generation technologies, but also in the regulatory environment.

The head of DTEK noted that the company since its inception has supported the world energy trends and has long ago announced a strategic decision to actively increase its presence in alternative energy, starting back in 2010 the first project in this area - Botiyevska Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 200 MW. According to him, by the end of this year it is planned to form a portfolio of assets in renewable energy at the level of 1 GW, of which 500 MW is wind power and 500 MW is solar power.

Tags: #davos #energy #tymchenko #dtek
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

More than 230 businesses started working in Ukraine since 2014 thanks to foreign investors — Poroshenko

Agreement between NBT, Total, EBRD on Syvash project signed in Davos

Competition agency closes case against DTEK

Ukraine almost triples pace of installing renewable energy facilities in 2018, to 740 MW

Kyiv city to receive $100 mln from intl donors for modernization of heat and energy complex

Energy community approves status of 'projects of mutual interest' for three projects of Ukraine

Competition agency postpones decision making in DTEK case for Dec 18

U.S. hails Ukraine's efforts to develop energy sector, ready to help - Perry

U.S. Secretary of Energy to speak to representatives of U.S. business, MPs in Kyiv on Nov 12

LATEST

Stockholm arbitration starts first meeting on second dispute between Naftogaz and Gazprom

Ukrainian gas traders preparing to test gas exports to Europe

EU mission to evaluate possible joint use of infrastructure projects in Azov Sea region to arrive in Ukraine on Jan 27

TIU Canada seeks to buy two solar power plant building projects in Odesa region

Ukraine's state debt grows by 4.77% in U.S. dollars, by 2.17% in hryvnias in Dec 2018 – Finance ministry

Future gas transit agreements with Russia must meet EU legislation, rulings of Arbitration Institute of SCC — Ukrainian FM

Naftogaz early Feb to present unbundling plan with concession – Naftogaz CEO

SPF gains support of EBRD in implementing plans of 'big' privatization in 2019 - Trubarov

Horizon Capital raises $200 mln for EEGF III to invest in Ukraine, Moldova

Natural gas reserves sufficient for living through winter — Naftogaz chief

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD