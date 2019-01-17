NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy
Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has stated there are grounds for easing the monetary policy of the central bank.
"Today there is a tendency and there is every reason to revise and weaken our monetary policy. This decision will be discussed by the monetary committee [January 29-30] and approved by the NBU board," he said when reporting to the Verkhovna Rada.
The banker noted that the final decision on the refinancing rate would depend on a number of macroeconomic factors both in external and domestic markets.
"Let's hope that the trend [the increase of the refinancing rate], which was observed in the previous years, peaked and will be replaced by a downward one," he said.