Economy

17:51 17.01.2019

NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

1 min read
NBU head says there are grounds to loosen monetary policy

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii has stated there are grounds for easing the monetary policy of the central bank.

"Today there is a tendency and there is every reason to revise and weaken our monetary policy. This decision will be discussed by the monetary committee [January 29-30] and approved by the NBU board," he said when reporting to the Verkhovna Rada.

The banker noted that the final decision on the refinancing rate would depend on a number of macroeconomic factors both in external and domestic markets.

"Let's hope that the trend [the increase of the refinancing rate], which was observed in the previous years, peaked and will be replaced by a downward one," he said.

Tags: #monetary_policy #nbu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine in 2018 posts highest GDP growth in seven years, lowest inflation in five years - NBU head

NBU could reduce norm of mandatory forex sale to 30% or completely cancel it

NBU approves new system of currency regulation, publishes roadmap of currency liberalization

Govt posts balance of UAH 9.9 bln in hryvnia, UAH 47 bln in currency in early 2019

NBU points out weakening of inflation risks, improved inflation expectations

NBU sees no risks over Russia's sanctions against Ukreximbank

Hryvnia getting stronger amid its high value, growing foreign currency offers– NBU

Ukrgasbank attracts UAH 3 bln of refinancing from NBU for 77 days at 20% per annum

Ukraine obtains $1.4 bln tranche from IMF, forex reserves exceed $20 bln - NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves could grow to almost $20 bln as of late 2018 - NBU

LATEST

Ukrnafta to put 320,000 tonnes of oil up for sale at first auction in 2019

Boryspil airport continues holding talks with Laudamotion on launch of flight to Vienna

Darnitsa pharma firm replaces director general

Oschadbank wins another trial against Creative Group

Ukrainian Armed Forces received about 26,000 units of armament, military equipment from Ukroboronprom since start of Russia's military aggression – Poroshenko

World Bank launches pilot project of farmland satellite monitoring in three regions of Ukraine

Bogdan starts 2019 with new contract with France's Bluebus

We managed to ensure macro-financial stabilization, Ukraine's exit from risk zone by joint efforts – Poroshenko

Ukraine confirms its position to ensure gas transit after 2019 according to European rules

SPF, IMF agree on cooperation to settle problems of blocking privatization of large companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD