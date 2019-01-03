Energomarket signs power sale and purchase contracts with 179 independent suppliers to work on new market

State-owned enterprise Energomarket as of December 29, 2018 signed power sale and purchase contracts on the wholesale market with 179 electricity suppliers, 31 distributors and 25 suppliers of universal services, as well as with Ukrinterenergo, which acts as a supplier of last resort.

Energomarket has posted a list of companies on its website.

The company also said that on January 2, January 3 and January 4, electricity market players who signed these contracts will be able to receive the signed copies of their agreements and supplements to them.

As reported, on January 1, 2019, the new retail electricity market is launched under the law on the electricity market. New companies created on the basis of regional electricity supply companies, distributors and suppliers of universal services (they service households and small consumers with the connected capacity of up to 150 kV) have started working on the market.

Head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Oksana Kryvenko said that before the launch of the new market in Ukraine from January 1, 2019, the registers of distribution system operators had 683 suppliers. The regulator issued licenses to 226 suppliers, and some of them registered in several regions.