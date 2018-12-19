NBU decides to liquidate VTB Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine on December 18 made a decision to terminate the banking license of Kyiv's VTB Bank, a subsidiary of the eponymous Russian lender, the press service of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Deposit Guarantee Fund made the corresponding decision based on the National Bank decision yesterday [on December 18] on revoking the license, and today we are entering VTB Bank as a liquidator," the press service said.