Economy

17:14 17.12.2018

Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova


Sberbank, PIB maintain acceptable liquidity level, NBU calls on courts to review asset arrest practice - Rozhkova

Ukrainian banks with Russian state capital currently have a sufficient level of liquidity for timely settlement with depositors in the event of possible court decisions about the seizure of their assets, First Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine(NBU) Yekateryna Rozhkova has said.

"We have two large banks with Russian state capital - Sberbank and Prominvestbank. Today they have enough liquidity, therefore we still hope that the exit of these banks from the market will happen in a different way [different from VTB, which was declared insolvent]," she said at a press conference in Kyiv.

At the same time, Rozhkova urges courts to be cautious when choosing interim measures for these institutions in view of possible negative consequences for depositors.

"When the matter concerns banks, the owners hold not assets but assets except for liabilities, this is how the banking sector works. Therefore, from an economic point of view, banks' assets cannot be seized, since they are not owners' assets. The owners own what remains of the assets after the bank pays its obligations. I hope that the court will understand: by blocking assets, they paralyze the work of the bank and this, ultimately, leads to negative consequences," she explained.

Tags: #sberbank #rozhkova #prominvestbank
