Economy

17:32 10.12.2018

Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

1 min read
Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group continues the process of liquidation of PrJSC Donetskkoks located in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Ukraine as a legal entity, in particular through court.

According to the agenda of an extraordinary meeting of Donetskkoks shareholders scheduled for December 27 of the current year, among the issues to be considered is the approval of the liquidator's liquidation work report.

The shareholders also intend to approve an interim liquidation balance sheet of the company and determine further actions of the liquidator. In this case, it is proposed that the liquidator in a month period apply to the Economic Court of Donetsk region with a statement on the commencement of proceedings in the bankruptcy case of the enterprise.

As reported, on March 29, 2018 the shareholders of PrJSC Donetskkoks made the decision to liquidate the company voluntarily without succession.

"This decision was made due to a lack of further prospects for the company to carry out profitable economic activity," the plant said.

Some 100% of participants in the shareholders' meeting voted for this decision.

Tags: #metinvest
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Metinvest sees revenue rise by almost 10%, EBITDA by 3.1%, debt down by 2.9% in June

Metinvest sees revenues fall by 9.4%, EBITDA by 14%, debt by $53 mln in Feb 2018

Metinvest receives applications for buyback of over 90% of 2021 eurobonds after making offer

Metinvest places five-year $825 mln eurobonds at 8% per annum, eight-year $525 mln bonds at 8.75% per annum

Metinvest will reduce coupon rate on 2021 eurobonds to 7.5% per annum

Metinvest announces squeeze-out plans for shares of Inhulets, Pivnichny, Central ore producers, Illich steel mill

Metinvest in Nov sharply worsens performance, revenue 67.5% down on Oct, EBITDA 12.5% down

Ukraine-based vertically integrated steel producer Metinvest rated 'B-', outlook stable - S&P

Amsterdam court freezes Dutch assets of SCM, DTEK, Metinvest in dispute over Ukrtelecom, SCM works as usual

British company of Metinvest raises GBP15 mln loan

LATEST

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 1.4% in Nov, up to 10% in annual terms - statistics

AvtoKrAZ supplies new batch of vehicles for UN peacekeeping force

Kriuchkov's Balance Group interested in purchase of Centrenergo demands over UAH 1 bln in court from energy company

Macroprudential policy strategy not to have quick effect on banks - NBU

IMF schedules meeting of Executive Board to discuss cooperation with Ukraine for Dec 18

Rada culture committee head: 90% of national TV should be in Ukrainian

Auchan Retail opens third store in Lviv

Banking system transition to liquidity deficit won't affect its stability

NBU designs recommendations how to organize corporate governance at banks

Investment in restoration of Bila Tserkva airport will amount to EUR 59 mln - Infrastructure Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD