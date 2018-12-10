Metinvest continues liquidation of Donetskkoks in uncontrolled territory

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group continues the process of liquidation of PrJSC Donetskkoks located in the temporarily uncontrolled territory of Ukraine as a legal entity, in particular through court.

According to the agenda of an extraordinary meeting of Donetskkoks shareholders scheduled for December 27 of the current year, among the issues to be considered is the approval of the liquidator's liquidation work report.

The shareholders also intend to approve an interim liquidation balance sheet of the company and determine further actions of the liquidator. In this case, it is proposed that the liquidator in a month period apply to the Economic Court of Donetsk region with a statement on the commencement of proceedings in the bankruptcy case of the enterprise.

As reported, on March 29, 2018 the shareholders of PrJSC Donetskkoks made the decision to liquidate the company voluntarily without succession.

"This decision was made due to a lack of further prospects for the company to carry out profitable economic activity," the plant said.

Some 100% of participants in the shareholders' meeting voted for this decision.