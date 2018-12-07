Auchan Retail opens third store in Lviv

Auchan Ukraine Hypermarket LLC (Kyiv), part of the French holding Auchan, on December 14 will open its third store in Chornovola Avenue in Lviv - Auchan Chornovola.

According to the press service of the company, the area of the store will be 5,000 square meters. The first store Auchan Sokolnyky was opened in 2010, the second one Auchan Pivdenny in 2015.

The facility will have a pizza island, a fresh bar, a department of organic products and goods of the world.

As reported, with reference to the international developer Ceetrus (Ceetrus Ukraine LLC, formerly Immochan), the new Auchan shopping center in Lviv will be a two-storey building. An Auchan hypermarket and a boutique gallery will be located on the ground floor. An innovative co-working space and a restaurant will be located on the first floor.

Ceetrus Ukraine is the exclusive broker of the Auchan shopping center in Lviv and searches for tenants of the object's trade gallery.

Ceetrus Ukraine LLC is an international developer of shopping centers and retail parks in Ukraine.

Ceetrus was founded in 1976 (until June 2018 Immochan).