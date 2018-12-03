Ovostar changes registration of company's seat to Cyprus

The Cyprus Registrar of Companies on November 29, 2018 registered seat of Ovostar Union Public Company Limited in Cyprus.

According to a company report on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), within the next few days the Cypriot Registrar of Companies will deliver the Temporary Certificate of Registration.

Ovostar Union N.V., the holding company of Ovostar Union agroindustrial group, a leading shell egg and egg products manufacturer in Ukraine, filed an application for transfer of the company's corporate seat to Cyprus from the Netherlands on November 9. Ovostar said that the migration would not entail consequences for third parties, as it will be done without the liquidation of the legal entity. The company will remain public.

As reported, Ovostar Union saw a 2% rise in net profit in 2017, to $22.9 million. Revenue last year grew by 27%, to $98.7 million, and gross profit – by 18%, to $30.8 million.

Ovostar Union produced 1.659 billion eggs in 2017, which is 12% more than in 2016. Sales volume of eggs went up by 13% to 1.195 billion eggs.