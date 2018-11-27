Economic operations after introduction of martial law without restrictions

Decrees of the Ukrainian president on extraordinary measures to secure the state sovereignty and independence of Ukraine and declaring martial law in Ukraine and on the introduction of martial law in Ukraine today do not impose limits on economic operations all over the country, Ukraine's Economic Development and Trade Ministry has reported.

"Economic entities and citizens can carry out economic transactions as usual," the ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the ministry will quickly report on any changes in the mode of conducting economic and foreign economic operations.