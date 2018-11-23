Slovakia always stresses that Nord Stream 2 is political project

For Slovakia, the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is not an economic, but a political project, Slovakian President Andrej Kiska has said.

"As for Nord Stream, Slovakia always emphasizes that Nord Stream 2 is not an economic, but a political project, and it is extremely important to understand when someone constantly repeats that this is only a business project. No, in no case, it is just a political project," Kiska told reporters in Kyiv on Friday after meeting with President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.