Economy

11:40 22.11.2018

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2019

1 min read
Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2019

The Hungarian low cost carrier WizzAir in Ukraine plans to launch flights on two new directions - from Krakow (Poland) to Kyiv from April 5 and Kharkiv from September 16, 2019.

"Two new Airbus A321 aircraft will support the work of twelve new routes from Krakow to London, Kyiv, Bari, Catania, Larnaca, Nice, Turku, Billund, Doncaster, Kharkiv, Oslo, and Kutaisi," the airline reported.

According to information on the company's website, flights to Kyiv will begin from April 5, 2019, to Kharkiv from September 16, 2019. The schedule for both flights is available until October 25, 2019, prices start from UAH 609.

Kyiv-Krakow-Kyiv flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays (departure to Krakow at 18:15, back at 19:20 local time), Kharkiv-Krakow-Kharkiv flights on Mondays and Fridays (departure to Krakow at 17:45, back at 14:05 local time).

Tags: #wizzair
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

WizzAir to launch Kyiv-Vienna flight from Oct 28

WizzAir raises traffic on Ukrainian flights by almost 65% in 2017

LATEST

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Companies of Kropachev, Kriuchkov, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine, Georgian International Energy Corporation to participate in Centrenergo privatization

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Cabinet approves Turboatom fiscal plan for 2019 with rise in net profit by 5%, net income by 7%

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

FTA agreement between Ukraine, Israel to be signed in coming weeks

Wizz Air to resume operation of Ukrainian subsidiary in 2019, to send $2.5 bln to expand fleet

Govt approves condition for govt guarantees for up to UAH 27.3 bln in 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD