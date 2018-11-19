Economy

16:41 19.11.2018

Two non-core agencies delaying approval of cancelling 10% mark-up on medical goods bought for budget funds

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food are delaying the approval of the draft government resolution on the abolition of a 10% mark-up for medical products purchased for budget funds, which was initiated by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The European Business Association (EBA) said in a press release, the draft resolution has been reviewed by the State Service for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food for more than three months, while other ministries and departments approved it in May 2018.

"According to the latest information available to the EBA, the said draft resolution was submitted for approval to the State Service for Food Safety and Consumers' Rights Protection in August, and then to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food in September. In fact, the draft document, unfortunately, has been at the last stage of consideration for more than three months. These two departments are not directly responsible for monitoring or regulating the market of medical products, however, their approval of the draft resolution is mandatory from a procedural point of view," the EBA said.

