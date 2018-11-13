Economy

18:40 13.11.2018

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has instructed national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost production of own gas in the country.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman set before the leadership of Naftogaz Ukrainy and the company Ukrgazvydobuvannia the task of actively increasing production of its own gas, launching new wells, bringing the volume up to 20 billion cubic meters per year and achieving full state energy independence," the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said after a meeting with market players, parliamentarians and government members on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that it depends on the actions of gas producers how quickly Ukraine will stop importing expensive gas from other countries and overcome the influence of the price of imported gas on the situation inside the country.

"However, I see that from the side of Ukrgazvydobuvannia there is a somewhat formal approach to achieving these goals," he said.

