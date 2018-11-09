ICRC sends 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO

Thirty tonnes of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been sent through the Novotroyitske entry and exit checkpoint in Donetsk region to the occupied territory of Donbas.

