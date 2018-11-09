Economy

11:11 09.11.2018

ICRC sends 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO

1 min read

Thirty tonnes of humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been sent through the Novotroyitske entry and exit checkpoint in Donetsk region to the occupied territory of Donbas.

"Three vehicles carrying 30 tonnes of humanitarian aid from the International Committee Red Cross (ICRC) crossed the Novotroyitske checkpoint in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the State Border Service's press service said on Friday morning.

Tags: #ordlo #icrc
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

Denisova asks ICRC to visit Ukrainians held in occupied areas, check their detention conditions

Germany allocates EUR 1.5 mln in support of ICRC humanitarian activities in Ukraine

Ukrainian banks with foreign capital observe ban on servicing persons with ORDLO IDs

UN, ICRC foresee $274 mln for projects in uncontrolled territory of Donbas, near contact line in 2017

LATEST

Growth in industrial prices in Ukraine slows down to 0.3% in Oct

UNDP and EU sign EUR 50 mln agreement to support east of Ukraine

Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

NBU council recommends govt to cut risks of unbalancing financial, currency market late 2018-early 2019

Латвийский Norvik banka бизнесмена Гусельникова сменил название на PNB banka

Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

DTEK switches third unit of Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal burning

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

Fiscal service wants Naftogaz pay UAH 16.3 bln of VAT from amount won in Stockholm from Gazprom

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD