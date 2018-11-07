Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Chateau Chizay winemaking company LLC (Berehove, Zakarpattia region) in 2019 would boost wine sales by 15% compared with 2018, to 1.38 million bottles.

"In 2019, we intend to sell about 1.38 million bottles, despite the fact that the plans for 2018 are to sell about 1.2 million bottles," Director of the company Anatoliy Poloskov told Interfax-Ukraine.

In 2017, the wine company grew and processed 1,500 tonnes of grapes, in 2018 it reached almost 2,000 tonnes. Due to the good yield, the company plans to sell some wine materials this year.

"Earlier, we didn't have our own vineyards. We bought grapes in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Crimea, and produced and bottled 7-10 million bottles a year. Now we make wine exclusively from our own grapes, therefore, we have enough capacity," Poloskov said.

At the same time, he said that Chateau Chizay faces with logistical difficulties due to the fact that the company's two plants are located 25 km far from each other.

According to him, Chateau Chizay has 272 hectares under vineyards in three districts of Zakarpattia region.

He said that now the wine company is working on obtaining a land parcel.

Poloskov said that the company is mulling the possibility of resuming production of sparkling wine.

He said that 15% of wine is exported. The key markets are the United States, Canada, Australia and Israel.

"Today we are present on many continents. We also sent wine to Nigeria, but we don't cooperate with the EU. Nobody is waiting for us there. I am talking about Ukrainian wines in general. Nobody wants us to bite off from their wine-making pie. And yet we now hope for Poland, we are actively working with it. We are mastering Asia, but so far there have not yet been supplies there. Also Sweden has become interested in our wine," Poloskov said.