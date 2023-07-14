Economy

16:08 14.07.2023

Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

3 min read
Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022 received 37 awards at international exhibitions, at the same time, for further economic development, viticulture needs legislative changes, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said at a meeting with representatives of the wine market.

"The wine industry suffered significant losses due to a full-scale war. Last year, we managed to export Ukrainian wine to 49 countries of the world. Our products were presented at a number of international exhibitions, and at the largest wine competition in the world, Decanter World Wine Competition-2023, the country received 37 awards. We have renewed our membership in the International Organization of Vine and Wine. The potential of our industry is highly appreciated in the international arena, but, of course, for further economic development and the establishment of trade relations, this sector needs changes at the legislative level and state support," the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy quoted the minister as saying.

During the meeting, among the necessary legislative acts for the industry development, representatives of the wine market named changes to the law on development and state support of small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine. This will make it possible to receive state support for primary winemaking enterprises that do not bottle products in consumer containers, do not sell them to the end consumer, but are a link in the production process.

In addition, it was proposed to amend the Tax Code of Ukraine in order to reduce the excise tax on sparkling wines, cancel their labeling with excise tax stamps and exclude table wines from the list of excisable goods, as practiced in a number of EU countries.

For the development of winemaking, according to market operators, it is important to support small producers and approve draft law No. 9030 on amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine on the development of wine production and simplification of economic activities of small wine production. The document will allow minimizing the requirements for the material and technical base of small producers of products, granting them the right to purchase raw materials (grapes, fruit, berries, and honey) of Ukrainian origin, allowing wine to be bottled in food-grade aluminum metal cans, as well as in aluminum and stainless steel kegs.

As part of harmonization of Ukrainian and European legislation, in accordance with the requirements of the EU regulation 2021/2117 of December 2, 2021, market participants also consider it necessary to approve bill No. 9139, which, in particular, provides for the creation of a unified state information system "Viticulture and wine-making register" and the introduction of requirements for production and circulation of wines.

