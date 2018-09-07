Ukraine ready for heating season - Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says that Ukraine is ready for the heating season.

"I appeal to all politicians: do not frighten people with a [possible] failure of the heating season., Ukraine is prepared, there are natural gas reserves, there are no problems with electricity, the system is operating in regular mode. I want to emphasize once again: responsibility for heating, light, hot water rests with local authorities," Groysman said during a Q&A session in parliament on Friday.

The prime minister stressed that the heating season would start on time.

"Since the beginning of the new heating season, we will do everything to protect every citizen of Ukraine through the subsidy mechanism - all those who need this help," he added.

At the same time, Groysman noted that the process of verification of subsidies is needed, since even a rough analysis revealed that 20,000 people receive double subsidies in Kyiv region alone.