Antonov Airlines to transport Siemens power equipment for new power plants in Bolivia

Ukraine's Antonov Airlines, the world-leading operator of the An-225 Mriya supercarrier, with a capacity of 250 tonnes, will provide German Siemens with services to transport energy equipment with a total tonnage of about 2,000 tonnes for new thermal power plants being built in Bolivia.

As Interfax-Ukraine learnt from a source in the market of air cargo of unique large-sized fright, the Ukrainian operator will execute 12 transport flights from Chile to Bolivia in the interests of the German customer under the project. "The first flight with power equipment with a tonnage of over 150 tonnes was carried out on June 27, the contract is expected to be completed within a month," the source said.

According to Siemens' official data, the set of equipment includes 14 SGT-800 gas turbines, 11 SST-400 steam turbines with condensers, 22 steam generators and an SPPA-T3000 control system. The power equipment is designed to expand the capacity of the Termoelectrica del Sur, Termoelectrica de Warnes and Termoelectrica Entre Rios thermal power plants owned and operated by Bolivia's Ende Andina.