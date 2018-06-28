Economy

12:54 28.06.2018

Nord Stream 2 project already half financed, Naftogaz not hindering negotiations with ECAs - Nord Stream 2 CFO

2 min read
Nord Stream 2 project already half financed, Naftogaz not hindering negotiations with ECAs - Nord Stream 2 CFO

 Nord Stream 2 AG is continuing negotiations with export credit agencies (ECA) to provide guarantees for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline; the actions of Naftogaz of Ukraine are not hindering negotiations which should be completed in around six months, the company's CFO Paul Corcoran told journalists on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference.

He said that Nord Stream 2 AG shares have not been frozen upon the requests of Naftogaz.

He said that this had not occurred and that it is an ongoing legal process which the company could not comment on.

Corcoran also said that these problems have no impact on Nord Stream 2's relationships with financial organizations and suppliers.

He said that talks are ongoing with export credit organizations. They have seen reports in the press and have asked the company for information, to which they replied that their shares have not been frozen.

Talks on the provision of guarantees for raising project financing are being held with six ECAs: Germany's Hermes, Italy's SACE, Australia's OeKB, Dutch Atradius, Belgium's Credendo and the Russian Export Centre.

Corcoran said that the company has yet to approach banks as they are preparing documents for the deal and will then present to the banking community.

He said that the amount of guarantees will depend on the results of contract volumes.

He said that the company hopes to receives EUR 4-5 billion in guarantees from ECAs and that they will start talks with banks to raise project financing at the end of this year or the beginning of next year.

The CFO said that Gazprom (MOEX: GAZP) and its foreign partners have spent EUR 2.4 billion each on the project as of the end of June or a total of EUR 4.8 billion.

The project has an estimated price tag of EUR 9.5 billion.

Nord Stream 2, at over 1,200 km in length, will cross the Baltic Sea, connecting Russian suppliers with European consumers. The pipeline will have capacity for 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Tags: #nord_stream_2
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Rada speaker calls on French businessmen not to take part in construction of Nord Stream 2

Stockholm arbitration case could affect shares in Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2

Steinmeier urges Ukraine not to worry about gas transport via its territory following Nord Stream 2 construction

Ukraine, Estonia to do their best to stop political project Nord Stream 2

Gas transit via Ukraine to continue after Nord Stream 2 launch - Putin following talks with Merkel

Poland brings legal action over Nord Stream 2, threatens partners with fine

Germany believes assurances from Russia that they to keep using Ukrainian GTS after launch of Nord Stream 2 needed

Nord Stream 2 violates principles of transparency, equal access

Nord Stream 2 is tool of political blackmail for Russia

LATEST

Gazprom: court rejects Naftogaz motion to cancel suspension of enforced recovery in Stockholm ruling

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreases to 56.09% in May - NBU

France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

France's Alstom to open representative office in Ukraine

Finance ministry approves PrivatBank's development strategy until 2022

Deficit of national budget in Jan-May 2018 reaches UAH 9.2 bln – Finance ministry

Buying power of hryvnia falls by 93% since 1996 - NBU

NBU establishes procedure for placement of municipal bonds on the stock exchange

France's Bouygues shows interest in construction of concession roads in Ukraine

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD