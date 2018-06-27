France's Alstom to open representative office in Ukraine

France's Alstom, the producer of rolling stock and infrastructure solutions, plans to open a representative office in Ukraine in several months, in particular, the office in Kyiv, Managing Director for Western and Central Asia at Alstom Bernard Peille told Interfax-Ukraine during the presentation of the first freight electric locomotive for Azerbaijan Railways in Astana (Kazakhstan).

"We have found a person who would present the interests of Alstom in Ukraine and develop business for us. This person would be also responsible for opening of our office in Kyiv," he said.

Peille also said that Alstom plans to open the office in Kyiv in coming months, adding that he cannot specify the date, as many things depend on administrative work in Ukraine, which the company does not know well.

Prima T8 AZ8A freight electric locomotive presented in Astana on Wednesday is made under a contract signed by the company and Azerbaijan Railways for supply of 50 locomotives, including Prima M4 AZ4A passenger locomotives.