Press Conferences

15:00 13.07.2023

Etalon Corporation will supply 43 school buses to Kyiv region for UAH 127.7 mln, 28 to Odesa region for UAH 82.5 mln

2 min read
Etalon Corporation will supply 43 school buses to Kyiv region for UAH 127.7 mln, 28 to Odesa region for UAH 82.5 mln

Etalon Auto Trading House will supply Kyiv Regional State Administration with 43 school buses manufactured by Chernihiv Bus Plant for UAH 127.71 million by the beginning of the academic year, with the expected purchase amount of UAH 127.839 million.

According to information in ProZorro, the corresponding agreement was signed by the parties on July 12 following the results of the procurement carried out by Kyiv Regional State Administration under the procedure for requesting a price offer (in ProZorro Market), announced on June 28.

The second participant in the procedure was the dealer of the plant Cherkasy Bus with an offer of Ataman buses for the expected price (UAH 127.839 million).

In addition, on July 10, Etalon Auto Trade House signed a contract for the supply of 28 school buses to Odesa Regional State Administration for UAH 82.46 million (the expected purchase amount is UAH 82.6 million). The second participant offered ZAZ buses for UAH 82.6 million.

Etalon Corporation includes 21 enterprises. The main directions are the production of auto and electric vehicles, mechanical engineering, and warehouse logistics.

Earlier, the corporation assumed that the educational subvention for 2023 for the purchase of school buses, despite an increase by almost a third - from UAH 753 million to UAH 1 billion – would make it possible to approximately purchase 450-500 buses, i.e. the same as in 2022, taking into account the increase in bus prices.

Tags: #etalon #school_buses

MORE ABOUT

17:53 22.12.2022
Etalon Corporation estimates purchase of school buses in 2023 at 2022 level despite increase in subventions by one third

Etalon Corporation estimates purchase of school buses in 2023 at 2022 level despite increase in subventions by one third

17:26 22.12.2022
Etalon Corporation estimates damage caused by destruction of three plants in Chernihiv at EUR 30 mln

Etalon Corporation estimates damage caused by destruction of three plants in Chernihiv at EUR 30 mln

17:08 14.04.2021
Ukraine should create equal conditions for competition in market with Belarusian vehicles - Etalon corporation

Ukraine should create equal conditions for competition in market with Belarusian vehicles - Etalon corporation

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Untimely settlements with manufacturers for delivered school buses can lead to disruption of state program – expert

ARMA head Duma claims pressure on competition commission

Developers of new pipe standard say companies associated with aggressor country trying to disrupt its implementation

Majority of Ukrainians not criticized because of language of communication – opinion poll

About 50% of Ukrainians engaged in volunteering – survey

Poll: 82% of Ukrainians consider Ukrainian Armed Forces most effective institution

Poll: 90% of Ukrainians not ready to interact with Russian citizens

More than 80% of Ukrainians consider Ukraine successful state – survey

Faith in AFU, family help majority of Ukrainians to remain steadfast during war – survey

Yelchenko: It must be stated that UN has exhausted its potential

AD
AD
AD
AD