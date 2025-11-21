Volume of tax debts collected in 2 months almost doubles – head of Tax Service

The State Tax Service of Ukraine launched an automatic system for collecting tax debts more than two months ago, which allowed them to double their volume, said acting head of the State Tax Service Lesia Karnaukh.

On the air of the United News telethon, she said that during the operation of the system, more than 1.2 million payment instructions were automatically generated and sent to more than 20,000 taxpayers. This has already allowed almost UAH 179 million of debt to be collected.

"For comparison, earlier, when the system was not working properly, we managed to collect about UAH 90 million in two months. Now, we have almost doubled that amount. In conditions of war, when every penny in the state's account is important and taxes are a matter of survival, such dynamics are positive," Karnaukh emphasized.

According to the publication on the State Tax Service website, the automated collection system applies only to legal entities. Debts of individuals and sole proprietors are regulated by different legislation and fall under the competence of the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine.

Karnaukh added that automation has eliminated a number of abuses that arose earlier. Previously, long processing times allowed unscrupulous debtors to transfer funds from their account, close it, or open a new one before the debt was written off.