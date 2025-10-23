All branches of Power Banking network operate in Chernihiv, Kyiv, many of them also work in regions

Bank branches in Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions have returned to work in the mode of the joint Power Banking banking network to ensure uninterrupted operation during power outages.

"The unified Power Banking banking network currently has 2,396 branches… The level of functionality of the branches remains at maximum levels," NBU governor Andriy Pyshnyy said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to him, in Chernihiv, which recently suffered from a blackout, all 33 branches of the Power Banking network are working stably. In total, 59 branches of the unified network operate in Chernihiv region.

Another 38 branches that support the Power Banking mode operate in Sumy, and in total there are 78 such branches in the region.

The network branches in Kyiv have also been activated, where all 309 locations operate, with a total of 485 operating in Kyiv region.

"The National Bank focused on this issue, realizing that it will be a difficult autumn, and the corresponding attacks have intensified. Their intensity and the depth of the destruction of the energy system are the scenarios for which we were preparing and, in fact, the unified Power Banking network was created for this purpose," the governor of the central bank noted.

He also added that in the event of a decrease in the level of functionality of branches, the National Bank will respond accordingly and seek solutions to maintain a sufficient level of functionality and availability of branches and banking services.