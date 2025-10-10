Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:40 10.10.2025

Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

2 min read
Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together
Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has proposed that the Verkhovna Rada consider the Government Action Program together with the draft state budget for 2026.

"The Government Action Program has been sent to the Verkhovna Rada, we are ready for consideration. We do not influence the formation of the Verkhovna Rada's agenda, when it is decided, then we are ready to report," Svyrydenko said during the "hour of questions to the government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

At the same time, she noted that it would be logical to consider the Government Action Program when the draft state budget for 2026 is considered.

"The Government Action Program without considering the budget will look illogical. This is our proposal, but it all depends on the deputies and the formation of the agenda," Svyrydenko added.

As reported, on September 10, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Government Action Program.

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft state budget for 2026.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) noted that the preparation of the draft state budget by the relevant Committee on the Table of Proposals and Budget Conclusions will last until mid-October, and then the approval of the budget proposals should take place by October 20.

Tags: #government_action_program #state_budget #svyrydenko

