Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:42 24.09.2025

Almost UAH 35 bln of loans issued to 20,000 families during period of eHouse program – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Over the three years of the eHouse (eOselia) program, almost UAH 35 billion of loans were issued to purchase housing for 20,000 Ukrainian families, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"These figures are important and indicative for us. After all, even though there is a war, Ukrainians still want to buy housing and live in Ukraine. The program also benefits internally displaced persons. At the same time, the eHouse program helps families get their own home and stimulates our economy," Svyrydenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to her, the program is most popular among the military and law enforcement officers - their number is 51%. Among other categories: citizens who do not have housing - 26%; doctors - 8%; teachers - 7%; internally displaced persons - 4%; veterans - 2%; and scientists - 2%.

It is noted that the average age of the borrower is 35 years.

"Thanks to the development of construction and the production of construction materials, as well as the creation of new jobs, every hryvnia that the state invests in the program returns to the budget as almost three hryvnias in taxes," Svyrydenko added.

As reported, the affordable mortgage lending program eOselia has been operating in Ukraine since October 2022. Contract servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, employees of the security and defense sector, medical workers, teachers, and scientists can apply for a preferential mortgage at 3% per annum for a term of up to 20 years with an initial payment of 20% of the cost of housing. From August 1, 2023, war veterans, combatants, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and citizens who do not have their own housing more than the standard area can apply for participation in the eOselia program at 7%.

Tags: #ehouse #credits

