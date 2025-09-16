Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:05 16.09.2025

Ukrainian startup Swarmer raises $15 million in round A to develop AI drone swarms

2 min read

Ukrainian startup Swarmer, which develops AI-based solutions for drone autonomy, has announced a $15 million Series A funding round, which it says is the largest investment in a Ukrainian defense technology company since the start of the war.

According to a company release, the round is led by Broadband Capital Investments with participation from R-G.AI, D3 Ventures, Green Flag Ventures, Radius Capital and Network VC.

“Our software has proven its effectiveness in real combat conditions during tens of thousands of missions,” Swarmer founder and CEO Serhiy Kuprienko is quoted in the press release.

"Swarmer technologies have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield. The historic investment will allow the company to provide swarm capabilities to every UAV - it will be possible to deploy an unlimited number of drones and robots, regardless of the number of trained pilots," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday.

The release also claims that using data from over 82,000 of its own combat missions and millions of others, the system is trained to reproduce the results of the best pilots and make accurate tactical decisions in real time.

The company emphasizes that Swarmer has successfully demonstrated the operation of swarms of up to 25 drones working together in the absence of GNSS Global Navigation Satellite System). In the near future, it is planned to demonstrate operations using various types of weapons, in which more than 100 drones of different types will participate, working in coordination to seamlessly integrate UAS, USV, UGV and stationary launchers into a single swarm that will function as a single unit.

The company was founded by Serhiy Kuprienko and Alex Fink in May 2023.

 

Tags: #drones #startup

