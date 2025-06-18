Oblenergos test readiness of equipment for hot weather conditions

Representatives of the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision of Ukraine (Derzhenergonazlyad) have monitored the technical readiness of electrical equipment of distribution system operators (DSOs, oblenergos) for operation in high temperature conditions.

"During monitoring of the main equipment of substations (SS) and electrical networks with a voltage of 35-110 (150) kV, representatives of the agency recorded more than 2,300 observations. So far, DSOs have eliminated about 1,900," the agency reported on Wednesday.

As explained by Derzhenergonazlyad, during the hot period, the SS electrical equipment is subjected to increased load. At the same time, at high ambient temperatures, heat dissipation conditions deteriorate, which disrupts the normal operation of electrical equipment and can lead to its overheating and failure, in particular, transformers, switches, cables and other equipment.

"So the quality of preparation directly affects the reliability of power equipment. It is especially important to bring the technical condition of the equipment into compliance with the requirements of the legislation and industry standards," the inspectorate emphasized.

According to the results of monitoring, a significant part of the identified shortcomings concerned, in particular, failure to implement plans for major repairs and maintenance of substations. In addition, cases of unsatisfactory technical condition of oil receivers, pipelines and tanks for emergency drain of transformer oil, as well as cooling systems of power transformers were recorded.

As emphasized by the State Energy Supervision Agency, compliance with the requirements of regulatory legal acts, design decisions and technical standards in the field of electric power is the main condition for successfully passing the period of high temperatures and ensuring reliable distribution of electric energy.