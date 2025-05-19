Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:35 19.05.2025

OKKO GROUP transforming into diversified energy and agricultural company – CEO

2 min read
OKKO GROUP transforming into diversified energy and agricultural company – CEO

OKKO GROUP has a long-term business diversification plan, which involves activities in four areas: the fuel market, alternative energy, the agricultural sector and biofuel production, said the CEO of the holding, co-founder of GORO Mountain Resort Vasyl Danyliak.

"We have adopted such a long-term diversification plan. We want to stand on four pillars …. OKKO Group is reforming from a group that was associated exclusively with fuel retail into a diversified energy group with agricultural cultivation and agroprocessing," he said in the company's YouTube project Dialogues.

"The first pillar is our oil product retail, and we want to have 30% plus of the Ukrainian market in it," Danyliak explained.

The second pillar, according to him, is renewable energy.

"We are now rushing to build as much as possible in the wind, we see great prospects and market unsatisfaction in this," said the CEO of OKKO.

The third pillar is the cultivation and processing of agricultural raw materials, the fourth is the production of biofuels, among which will initially be bioethanol, and later, Danyliak suggested, there may be biodiesel.

"On these four pillars, we want EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) from businesses that are not fuel retail to be greater than EBITDA in fuel retail," explained the CEO of OKKO.

"I think there will be interesting transactions along the way, definitely," Danyliak added.

Tags: #okko_group #danyliak

MORE ABOUT

17:32 19.05.2025
OKKO modernizes about third of its gas stations investing $350,000-400,000 in each during war – CEO

OKKO modernizes about third of its gas stations investing $350,000-400,000 in each during war – CEO

13:17 18.04.2025
No fuel station crisis expected after May 1 bioethanol mandate in Ukraine – OKKO CEO

No fuel station crisis expected after May 1 bioethanol mandate in Ukraine – OKKO CEO

14:50 12.02.2025
OKKO Group starts construction of first hotel complex of GORO Mountain Resort

OKKO Group starts construction of first hotel complex of GORO Mountain Resort

HOT NEWS

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

LATEST

NBU's net foreign exchange interventions increase by 21.1% last week

OGTSU working on connecting Central and Southern European gas markets

Green Park paper enterprise increases production volume by 32% in Jan-April

Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

EC downgrades forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 2%, in 2026 - to 4.7%

Bukovel Joins the International Climate Friendly Travel Program

Titanium Velta begins reconstruction of production at Byrzulivske deposit - CEO

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Economy Ministry considers it necessary to resume work of Smart Holding gas producing companies

AD
AD