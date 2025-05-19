OKKO GROUP transforming into diversified energy and agricultural company – CEO

OKKO GROUP has a long-term business diversification plan, which involves activities in four areas: the fuel market, alternative energy, the agricultural sector and biofuel production, said the CEO of the holding, co-founder of GORO Mountain Resort Vasyl Danyliak.

"We have adopted such a long-term diversification plan. We want to stand on four pillars …. OKKO Group is reforming from a group that was associated exclusively with fuel retail into a diversified energy group with agricultural cultivation and agroprocessing," he said in the company's YouTube project Dialogues.

"The first pillar is our oil product retail, and we want to have 30% plus of the Ukrainian market in it," Danyliak explained.

The second pillar, according to him, is renewable energy.

"We are now rushing to build as much as possible in the wind, we see great prospects and market unsatisfaction in this," said the CEO of OKKO.

The third pillar is the cultivation and processing of agricultural raw materials, the fourth is the production of biofuels, among which will initially be bioethanol, and later, Danyliak suggested, there may be biodiesel.

"On these four pillars, we want EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) from businesses that are not fuel retail to be greater than EBITDA in fuel retail," explained the CEO of OKKO.

"I think there will be interesting transactions along the way, definitely," Danyliak added.