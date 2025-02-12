OKKO Group starts construction of first hotel complex of GORO Mountain Resort

OKKO Group has begun construction of the first hotel complex of the GORO Mountain Resort in Lviv Carpathians, the company's press service reported.

"The construction of the first hotel complex is a strategically important stage in the implementation of the holistic concept of an international-style all-season resort. According to the master plan developed jointly with Austrian experts, a balanced combination of mountain, ski, hotel and entertainment infrastructure will help increase the length of stay for guests, which will have a positive economic effect for the entire region," said CEO of the OKKO group of companies and co-founder of GORO Mountain Resort Vasyl Danyliak.

As the press service told Interfax-Ukraine, the first complex includes three designer hotels with 415 rooms and a total area of ​​48,000 square meters, of which 11,000 square meters are allocated for commercial and entertainment infrastructure; construction of the first of them has begun.

OKKO Group began construction of the large-scale recreational project GORO Mountain Resort in October 2024. The total area of ​​the future resort is almost 1,200 hectares, of which 360 hectares are planned for mountain and ski infrastructure, and more than 800 hectares for the development of hotel, commercial and recreational facilities.

The resort's hotel real estate is being sold by the investment and development company GORO Development, which is part of the OKKO Group. It is responsible for the development of architectural concepts, construction, functional and recreational content, as well as attracting investment in the hotel business.

Over the next 15 years, GORO Development plans to build 25 hotels with 5,150 rooms on the resort's territory. The first stage on a 127-hectare site near the village of Volosianka, 5 km from the village of Slavske in Lviv region, will include five hotel complexes, a total of nine hotels with over 1,100 rooms, and is scheduled to be completed in 2028-2029.

In addition to hotels, they also plan to build 41 ski runs 75 km long with 342 hectares of snow cover, two modern gondola lifts and 11 chairlifts, Welcome and Mountain centers.

"GORO will become one of the largest recreational infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, which will affect the state's position in the European tourism arena," Danyliak noted.

As reported, in December 2024, the project received a long-term loan from FUIB for 10 years to implement key ski infrastructure facilities, in particular, the Welcome Center, the lower station of the gondola cable car and a multi-level parking lot, the construction of which is already underway.