Interfax-Ukraine

Columns

11:01 09.04.2025

Author VITALIY KOVAL

Grain from Ukraine: total deliveries exceed 280 thousand tons, recent shipments to Africa and the Middle East

2 min read
Grain from Ukraine: total deliveries exceed 280 thousand tons, recent shipments to Africa and the Middle East

 

Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food

As of the end of March 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine has already delivered more than 280 thousand tons of food to countries facing an acute food crisis. Recent deliveries include wheat flour and vegetable oil to regions with a high level of food insecurity.

In particular, on March 10, a ship with 415.9 tons of vegetable oil arrived in Mozambique. Prior to that, on March 7, 553 tons of wheat flour were delivered to Palestine, which was the final delivery under the Grain from Ukraine initiative for WFP operations in the region. Also, at the end of February, on February 27, an important shipment of 4,400 tons of wheat flour was completed to Syria, which, according to WFP, will help provide bread for more than 59,000 Syrians for six months.

Grain from Ukraine is an international humanitarian program launched in 2022 at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its goal is to supply Ukrainian food to the most vulnerable countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East with the financial support of donor countries and in coordination with the UN World Food Program (WFP). Despite its name, the program covers not only cereals but also other food products, including vegetable oil and flour. Food aid has been provided to 15 countries under the initiative: Djibouti, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nigeria, Palestine, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Yemen, and Zambia.

In total, more than 280,000 tons of food have been delivered since the start of the program. This has been made possible by contributions from international donors, whose total commitment since 2022 has been announced at USD 331 million. Funding for the program is organized in rounds. The current, third round has raised $35.5 million in confirmed funding from 29 donor countries.

The next round of deliveries, with $18.8 million in funding from Canada, Sweden, Portugal and Spain, will be sent to Bangladesh, Chad, Mozambique, Pakistan and Syria.

The Grain from Ukraine initiative is an example of how a country that is itself affected by russian aggression is actively addressing global food security challenges and remains a reliable partner in the fight against hunger in the most vulnerable regions of the world.

 

MORE ABOUT

12:27 27.02.2025
More than 80 billion in losses: how the war has changed the Ukrainian agricultural sector

More than 80 billion in losses: how the war has changed the Ukrainian agricultural sector

18:19 05.02.2025
Ukrainian agricultural exports: sustainability and strategic growth

Ukrainian agricultural exports: sustainability and strategic growth

17:32 03.07.2024
Ukraine is an interesting startup for the world or what has changed in international partnerships

Ukraine is an interesting startup for the world or what has changed in international partnerships

20:40 11.06.2024
Shopping Mall, Hotel, and Factory: Large-Scale Privatization in Ukraine Will Start with Famous Names

Shopping Mall, Hotel, and Factory: Large-Scale Privatization in Ukraine Will Start with Famous Names

12:38 13.03.2024
Billions in sanctioned assets: how does the SPFU work with these assets?

Billions in sanctioned assets: how does the SPFU work with these assets?

11:00 01.03.2024
500 Days of Privatization: UAH 6.4 Billion of Economic Impact and the Chance for a New Life for State Assets

500 Days of Privatization: UAH 6.4 Billion of Economic Impact and the Chance for a New Life for State Assets

10:36 12.01.2024
Privatization 2023 by the State Property Fund of Ukraine: Hundreds of Sold Assets and an Economic Impact of UAH 3.83 Billion

Privatization 2023 by the State Property Fund of Ukraine: Hundreds of Sold Assets and an Economic Impact of UAH 3.83 Billion

17:54 27.12.2023
2023 Privatization Geography: regions that sold the most assets and replenished the budget by a significant amount

2023 Privatization Geography: regions that sold the most assets and replenished the budget by a significant amount

HOT NEWS

ALEXANDER STOROZHUK

How to Recognize a Fake Charity

IHOR ZHDANOV

100 Days of the War - Memories, Impressions and Reflections

YEVGENIY ZAKHAROV

On documenting international crimes committed by the Russian occupiers

IHOR ZHDANOV

The Big Geopolitical Chessboard: How Not To Lose Ukraine in the Fourth World War

IHOR ZHDANOV

Information Defence: Analytical Review of the Situation during the Last Week (May 15-22, 2022)

LATEST

SERHIY CHUBUKOV

Good Deeds 2030: Five Philanthropy Trends Ukraine Must Develop

IHOR PETRENKO

The prospect of making peace. Is there any?

VYACHESLAV BUTKO

How fast will Ukraine's economy grow

VADYM POPKO

University 3.0: The role of higher education institutions in post-war reconstruction

MYKOLA HIRNI

Recovery and Adaptation of Displaced Children Through Sports Programs

ANDRIY KONECHENKOV

The Path to Wind Energy Expansion Runs Through Parliament

MAKSYM TKACHENKO

Using AI and Land Surveying to Reduce Ukraine’s Potentially Mine-Contaminated Land by 30%

YURIY HONCHARENKO

Partial military service: a strategic response to the mobilisation crisis and strengthening Ukraine's negotiating position

YEVHEN MAHDA

Geopolitical Mărțișor: Increased Relevance

LILIIA KOVALOVA

What do women need to know about breast cancer to survive?

AD
AD