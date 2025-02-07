NovaPay doubles number of its own POS terminals in nine months of 2024

The international financial service NovaPay doubled the number of its own POS terminals in Nova Poshta branches in the nine months of 2024, bringing their number to 5,790 devices, the service's press service reported.

Currently, 60% of all POS terminals installed in Nova Poshta branches are from NovaPay. Each branch has at least one of its own financial service terminals, the press service clarified.

"Several years ago, we decided to invest in creating our own network of POS terminals. We are maintaining a high pace of terminal park development and are already seeing noticeable results. Customer service time has decreased from 22 to 13 seconds, the number of failures has decreased. And most importantly, we are less dependent on third-party providers," the press service quotes NovaPay Innovation Director Oleksiy Ruban.

According to him, by building its own network of POS terminals in the country, the company was able to optimize processes and significantly save on commissions, directing the saved funds to further development of products and offers for clients.

By the end of 2025, NovaPay plans to increase the number of POS terminals by another 2,500 and enter the open market.

It was previously reported that NovaPay made 418 million transfers in 2024, which is 18% more than in 2023. According to the press service of NovaPay, the total volume of transfers through the system in 2024 reached UAH 308.5 billion, which is 31% more than in 2023.

NovaPay is an international financial service, part of the NOVA group of companies and has been providing online and offline payment services in more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches for over 12 years. The service was the first in Ukraine among non-bank financial institutions to receive an extended license from the NBU, which allowed opening accounts and issuing cards.