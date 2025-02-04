NovaPay achieves 18% increase in transfers in 2024, growing total volume by 31%

The international financial service NovaPay (TM NovaPay) executed 418 million transfers in 2024, marking an 18% increase compared to 2023.

According to NovaPay's press release on Tuesday, the total volume of transfers through the system in 2024 reached UAH 308.5 billion, reflecting a 31% increase from the previous year.

Additionally, charitable organizations conducted 1,500 transfers worth UAH 32.5 million via NovaPay.

"We are proud that despite the challenges of today, we continue to grow steadily, support the economy, and set new records. This success is the result of cohesive teamwork, the trust of our clients and partners. We remain committed to innovation to deliver top-quality financial services," said NovaPay's CEO Andriy Kryvoshapko, as cited by the press service.

In 2024, NovaPay set a record by completing 2.57 million transactions in a single day, with a maximum processing speed of 65 transactions per second.

Furthermore, the service contributed about UAH 1.5 billion to the national budget in 2024, a 23% increase from 2023.

NovaPay invested UAH 5.9 million toward Ukraine's victory, an important step in achieving a common goal, according to the company's press release.

NovaPay (TM NovaPay) is an international financial service provider within the NOVA group of companies, offering online and offline payment services at more than 3,600 Nova Poshta branches for over 12 years. It was the first non-banking financial institution in Ukraine to receive an expanded NBU license, allowing it to open accounts and issue cards.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as of December 1, 2024, NovaPay LLC issued 449,110 payment cards, of which 123,340 were active (at least one transaction in November). With a market share of 0.22%, the company ranked 17th, trailing behind leaders PrivatBank (29.28 million) and mono (9.86 million active cards). At the beginning of 2024, NovaPay had issued only 13,000 cards.

Additionally, by early December, the company had 10,710 payment terminals installed, up from 3,430 at the beginning of the year, and introduced its first 10 self-service devices. With a 2.1% market share in payment terminals, NovaPay surpassed Ukrposhta (1.4%) and ranked fifth in the market, where PrivatBank remains the undisputed leader with a 60.7% share.