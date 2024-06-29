Ukraine and China will continue dialogue on peace and development - Kuleba

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting with Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo on the sidelines of the Dubrovnik Forum in Croatia.

"I informed him about the first Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland. We exchanged views on further efforts to restore just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on respect to the UN Charter and international law," Kuleba wrote on the X network.

"Ukraine and China will continue dialogue on peace and development. I emphasized the importance of strategically viewing our relationship both from a bilateral perspective and through the lens of Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union," he added.