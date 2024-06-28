Ukraine opened the Honorary Consulate in Liechtenstein

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mr. Yevhen Perebyinis paid a working visit to the Principality of Liechtenstein, where he took part in the opening of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Vaduz.

As press service of MFA reported, in his speech during the opening ceremony, the Deputy Minister congratulated Honorary Consul Mr. David Karl Jandrasits on joining the diplomatic team of Ukraine and invited to continue active work aimed at bringing Ukraine's victory closer.

"The Principality's active bilateral and multilateral engagements in ensuring international justice, only strengthened our ties," Yevhen Perebyinis noted.

The opening ceremony was honoured by a special guest - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education and Sports of the Principality of Liechtenstein Mrs. Dominique Hasler.

"Ukraine and Liechtenstein share common values and views. The opening of the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine is a historically significant event and a symbolic step for strengthening cooperation between our countries," Dominique Hasler emphasized.

In addition, both sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.