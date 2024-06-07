Concert on occasion of 214th anniversary of Argentine May Revolution and 78th anniversary of Day of Italian Republic took place at Kyiv Conservatory

On June 1, 2024, the Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine hosted an artistic event dedicated to the 214th anniversary of the Argentine May Revolution and the 78th anniversary of the Day of the Italian Republic, dedicated to the Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla.

This joint project was initiated and supported by the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in Ukraine, the Embassy of Italy and the Italian Cultural Institute in Ukraine in cooperation with the Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine.

The artistic event of the friendly states of Italy and Argentina was a great manifestation of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a significant example of cultural diplomacy.

At the beginning of the concert, the anthems of Italy, Argentina and Ukraine were performed by the Orchestra of Folk Instruments under the direction of Honored Artist of Ukraine Andriy Ivanysh.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to Ukraine Ms. Elena Leticia Teresa Mukusinski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Italian Republic to Ukraine Mr. Pier Francesco Zazzo and Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Mr. Rostyslav Karandieiev delivered welcoming speeches.

In her speech, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Argentine Republic to Ukraine, Ms. Elena Leticia Teresa Mukusinski, elaborated on the common history of Argentina and Italy in organizing this cultural event.

Between 1847 and 1957, Argentina received about 3 million Italian immigrants and it is estimated that 60% of the population of

Argentina are of Italian descent. Argentina is the Latin American country with the largest number of Italian immigrants, ranking second in the Americas after the United States.

In addition, Argentina has the largest Italian community on its territory, followed by Germany, Switzerland, Brazil and France. 15% of Italians who have settled abroad live in Argentina.

In fact, General Manuel Belgrano, a national hero who played one of the most important roles in the process of Argentina's independence when the First National Government was formed in May 1810 and became the creator of the Argentine flag, was the son of an Italian immigrant from the province of Imperia in the Liguria region.

The list of Argentine presidents of Italian descent is no less significant: Bartolomé Mitre, Carlos Pellegrini, Arturo Frondisi, Arturo Illia, Mauricio Macri, and our current president, Javier Milei.

And the number of famous people, artists, scientists, scholars and athletes is countless, including Pope Francis, Juan Manuel Fangio, Clorindo Testa and, among others, our dear Astor Piazzolla,” the diplomat said.

The Ambassador also expressed her deep admiration for the courage and resilience of the Ukrainian nation: "As you know, Argentina has voted against Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in all UN General Assembly resolutions and international forums. We are participating in two working groups of President Zelenskyy's “Formula for Peace”."

For his part, the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Ukraine, Pier Francesco Zazzo, noted in his speech that Astor Piazzolla “was not only considered one of the greatest composers of the twentieth century for his unique tango works, which also contains elements of jazz and classical music, but he was also a descendant of an Italian family in Argentina, and his compositions intertwine Italian roots with the Argentine soul, symbolizing the unbreakable friendship between two nations united by a passion for music and culture."

A musical gift for the guests was a performance by the world-famous Italian bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarki accompanied by the Academy's string quintet and orchestra of accordionists under the direction of artistic director and conductor Joseph Franz.

Maestro Pietrodarki captivated the audience with his virtuoso playing and unsurpassed style of performance, performing works by the legendary Argentine musician and composer Astor Piazzolla, as well as by no less legendary Italian composers Ennio Morricone, Nino Rota, and Niccolo Piovani.

Argentina recognized Ukraine on December 5, 1991. On January 6, 1992, Ukraine and Argentina established diplomatic relations. The Argentine Embassy in Ukraine was opened in May 1993.

Italy recognized Ukraine's independence on December 28, 1991. Diplomatic relations with the Italian Republic were established on January 29, 1992.

Source : https://www.facebook.com/UkrDiplomatic