Diplomacy

10:58 02.05.2024

Italian Embassy hosted eremony of handing over three ambulances for Kharkiv and Kyiv by association “La Memoria Viva”

Photo: ambkiev.esteri.it

The Italian embassy in Ukraine has held a ceremony of handing over three ambulances with humanitarian aid, which was the result of the mission of the La Memoria Viva association.

According to the embassy's press service, employees of the diplomatic institution met Italian volunteers who brought three cars for their symbolic handover to Ukrainians.

The ceremony was attended by people's deputy Oleksiy Krasov, deputy chairman of Kharkiv region Eugene Ivanov and two representatives of local authorities from the same region - chairman of Bogodukhov district Anatoliy Rystsov and mayor of Krasnokutsk Irina Karabut.

“‘La Memoria Viva’ has launched its 45th humanitarian mission in Ukraine, which continues unabated after more than two years of invasion, and which makes us proud,” said Ambassador Pier Francesco Zazzo.

This aid, made possible thanks to the community of Osegna (Turin) and the Lions Club Turati del Canavese, dedicated to the memory of Senator Eugenio Bozzello. Two medical ambulances will be donated to Kharkiv region and a veterinary ambulance will be donated to the animal shelter “Italia KJ2”, which is run by Italian Andrea Cisternino.

