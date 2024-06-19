G7 Summit and Peace Summit: Special Event with G7 Ambassadors to be held by the KSF (LIVE)

This upcoming Wednesday, June 19, the Kyiv Security Forum is to hold a special event with G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine.

As it is known, G7 Summit is being held in Italy, on June 13-15, and Peace Summit convenes in Switzerland, on June 15-16. Public discussion of the KSF shall focus on decisions expected to be announced at both international summits, as well as on practical steps to reinforce global solidarity with Ukraine and to surmount russian aggression.

At the behest of Arseniy Yatsenyuk, KSF Chairman and Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, the special event is to be attended by Martin Harris, His Majesty’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, Ambassador of Canada, Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador of France, Katarina Mathernova, Ambassador of European Union, other politicians and diplomats. Danylo Lubkivsky, KSF Director, will moderate the upcoming special event.

Kyiv Security Forum, established by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk “Open Ukraine” Foundation, is the leading international platform in this country to discuss issues of war and peace, national and global security.

