Video

11:30 17.06.2024

External vector of Ukrainian policy - successes and defeats

1 min read

On Monday, June 17, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the topic "External vector of Ukrainian policy - successes and defeats."

Participants: political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov; political scientist, co-founder of the National Platform for Sustainability and Cohesion Oleh Sahakian (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

AD

HOT NEWS

Citizens' Assessment of Situation in Country, Trust in Social Institutions, Politicians, Officials and Public Figures

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

LATEST

Environmentalists advocate choosing a decent place for a military cemetery

Ukrainians' Sentiments about Central Asia and Middle East Countries

Level of stability and cohesion of Ukrainians: outcomes of May study, dynamics of social change

Threat of destruction of protected forests of Polissia - permission for peat extraction

Impact of infrastructural insufficiency on public sentiment, political prospects

Distributed generation. How Ukraine can survive winter of 2024/2025

Impact of CBAM on domestic exporters

Development of meat industry in war conditions, opening pork exports, maintaining profitability in grain chain. Pigs. Meat.

Protection of economic rights and freedoms

Increasing external, internal factors influencing situation in Ukraine. What are ways to overcome threatening trends?

AD
AD
AD
AD